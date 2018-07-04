Protester climbs Statue of Liberty, prompting evacuation of the island

MEGHAN KENEALLY
A protester picked a patriotic location to demonstrate today by climbing the Statue of Liberty.

According to the U.S. Parks Police, the female protester is scaling the statue.

Liberty Island, where the statue is located, is being evacuated and all visitors are being taken off the island via ferry.

The climbing protester is not the first to demonstrate there today. Earlier this day, seven people were arrested for holding a banner that read "ABOLISH ICE" off the base below the statue, which is technically called Fort Hood.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty in NYC
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
VIDEO: SJ's Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
County Fire near Lake Berryessa burns nearly 83,000 acres
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Show More
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
2 more arrests in Bronx attack that killed innocent teen 'Junior'
Sinkhole swallows car in Minnesota
Morgan Hill celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
More News