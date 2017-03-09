NEWS

More than 100 attend San Jose flood victims town hall

More than 100 San Jose flood victims filled the city council chambers to express their issues with how the city responded to last month's floods.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The special hearing on San Jose officials response during last month's flood will be going on until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

City staff prepared a preliminary plan on how it can do a better job.

Residents hurt by the flood got to ask questions and share their frustration.

Close to 150 people packed inside the council chambers, some of them brought young children with them.


They first listened to a long presentation by city staff over its shortcomings and plans to institute changes.

Among the issues, of course, that the city failed to provide advance warning for residents to evacuate until it was too late.

The city also acknowledged that it didn't spread any alerts initially in Spanish or Vietnamese.


The Rocksprings area, in particular, has a large number of limited and non-English speaking residents.

One speaker complained he has still not received any help.

"I had a lot of personal things, too many to list right now, that were gone because of the flood. I'm low income and I haven't actually really received any type of help what so ever," said Isaac Hunter, a san Jose flood victim.

