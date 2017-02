Flooding in San Jose has prompted evacuation orders for up to 50,000 residents. Several evacuation centers are open and can provide resources to those affected.The City of San Jose has advised those who live near Coyote Creek to remain evacuated at least through Wednesday. There is no estimate when residents can return home.1. Gather all family members or other individuals.2. Gather all pets.3. Gather only essential items including medications.4. Turn off all appliances and lights.5. Lock and secure your home or business- 2039 Krammerer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116- 2072 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 29116(57 N. White Road, San Jose). This shelter is operated with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services and cannot accept pets.Pets can be taken care of and looked after at the San Jose Animal Shelter while you are at any one of the evacuation centers. You are encouraged to drop off your pets at any time. The shelter is at 2750 Monterey Road in San Jose.San Jose Mabury Service Yard, 1404 Mabury RoadSanta Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman AvenueThe San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund will support nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to flood victims in San Jose. Organizations that will benefit from this relief fund in order to help those who need it most include American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service, and The Salvation Army. Click here to donate. The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations. You can help those affected by donating your time or any amount of money here . To donate, click here , call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.