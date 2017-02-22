SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Flooding in San Jose has prompted evacuation orders for up to 50,000 residents. Several evacuation centers are open and can provide resources to those affected.
The City of San Jose has advised those who live near Coyote Creek to remain evacuated at least through Wednesday. There is no estimate when residents can return home.
Instructions for Evacuees:
1. Gather all family members or other individuals.
2. Gather all pets.
3. Gather only essential items including medications.
4. Turn off all appliances and lights.
5. Lock and secure your home or business
Evacuation Centers
Mayfair Community Center - 2039 Krammerer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116
Shirakawa Community Center - 2072 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 29116
Red Cross overnight shelter at James Lick High School (57 N. White Road, San Jose). This shelter is operated with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services and cannot accept pets.
What about animals?
Pets can be taken care of and looked after at the San Jose Animal Shelter while you are at any one of the evacuation centers. You are encouraged to drop off your pets at any time. The shelter is at 2750 Monterey Road in San Jose.
Sandbag Locations
San Jose Mabury Service Yard, 1404 Mabury Road
Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue
How You Can Help:
San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund
The San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund will support nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to flood victims in San Jose. Organizations that will benefit from this relief fund in order to help those who need it most include American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service, and The Salvation Army. Click here to donate.
American Red Cross
The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations. You can help those affected by donating your time or any amount of money here. To donate, click here, call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also sign up to volunteer by clicking here.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.