7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims

EMBED </>More News Videos

With all this flooding in the Bay Area you have to know what your options are as far as your insurance claims go. 7 on Your Side's Michael Finney has important information for you to know. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are things you can do to make life easier when it's time to file your insurance claims.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation centers and help info

We talked to the consumer advocacy group, United Policyholders and they said you should take pictures before and after the evacuation, document how much water entered your home and itemize your possessions by taking photos.

They also advise to keep a diary and note the date and time of your evacuation and notify your insurance company right away if you have flood insurance.

If you don't have flood insurance, unfortunately, you are not likely to be covered for any damage.

RELATED: More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods

One exception might be if the flooding was caused by something other than rainfall--for instance, if a storm drain was damaged by storm debris and forced flood waters into your home, you could be covered.

Click here for more 7 on Your Side stories.
Related Topics:
homeweatherfloodingflash floodingrainwindhome repairsinsurance7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: Scam artists work quickly in times of disaster
Amazon's Alexa could pose threat to personal security
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
SF sheriff says evicted 100-year-old wasn't living in apartment
Protesters call for SF sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Napa County couple says American Canyon drainage is flooding property
Show More
VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding, damage in San Jose
Oakland police investigate prior incidents involving sniper
SFPD Battalion Chief arrested on domestic violence charge
7 On Your Side: Scam artists work quickly in times of disaster
Berkeley school employee stabbed; 1 arrested
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Powerful winter storms create dangerous conditions in SJ
Astro Kate visits old Napa high school after trip to space
Oakland police investigate prior incidents involving sniper
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
More Video