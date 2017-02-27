SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Friends and family say Frank Navarro was a beloved high school baseball coach.
There's a growing memorial for Navarro outside the restaurant and bar on 2nd Street called Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina where he was working as a security manager Saturday nights.
San Jose Police say someone stabbed Navarro just after midnight Sunday. He later died at the hospital. Police have not released a motive but people who know him say he may have turned away someone with a fake ID.
"It was a real shock," said Vito Chiala, the Principal at William C. Overfelt High School.
Chiala says Navarro worked nights so his days would be free to coach.
"Always willing to give to the community and help students really wanted the best for them and always saw athletics as the way for them to achieve in school," he continued.
Navarro also graduated from Overfelt high school.
His uncle who is the school's athletic director says he helped bring him back to Overfelt as a baseball coach. He also helped out with the football team.
"I spoke to a few of the kids on campus a little somber just trying to keep my composure and stuff because I don't want to lose it," said his Uncle Mark Delgado.
Navarro was also President of Eastridge Little League.
Family and friends are calling his murder senseless. They held a vigil Sunday night.
"I just hope they catch whoever did it because it's not right," said Delgado.
San Jose Police say their investigation is on-going and they have no new information to share at this time.
"I have faith in SJPD they're going to find the people who did this," said Chiala.
The high school had counselors available to speak with students Monday.
The Delgado family has sent up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Frank Navarro's funeral.