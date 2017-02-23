NEWS

Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids

EMBED </>More News Videos

City officials in Santa Cruz say their community got a raw deal from the fallout of a Department of Homeland Security raid that led to immigration detentions then deportations. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
City officials in Santa Cruz say their community got a raw deal. It's all fallout from a Department of Homeland Security raid that led to immigration detentions then deportations. Daly City Police also assisted the Department of Homeland Security with the raid.

RELATED: ICE search for sex offender leads to mix-up in San Francisco

One of the big questions now is whether officials in that city share the same sentiment as those in Santa Cruz.

A Lieutenant with the Daly City Police Department says they executed a search warrant last week on Rio Verde Street after the Department of Homeland Security contacted them to help with a large-scale investigation of MS13 gang members.

The Lieutenant with Daly City PD says approximately 12 people were located inside a residence of interest. The Daly City Police Department then turned the investigation over to the Department of Homeland Security.

Meantime in Santa Cruz, during a press conference today, the Police Chief slammed the Department of Homeland Security saying that the arrests in that city were part of an ICE secret immigration raid. At a city council meeting in Santa Cruz last week residents expressed concerns that was the case.

"The Department of Homeland Security unbeknownst to us at the police department had acted outside of the scope of this operation and had detained and removed a number of individuals from various locations based upon their immigration status," said Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel.

"We agreed to participate only after being assured by senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security that this operation did not have an immigration component to it," Vogel continued. "This has violated the trust of our community and we cannot tell you how disappointed we are by the betrayed of the Department of Homeland Security."

Department of Homeland Security officials have not responded to the city of Santa Cruz's claims. It's unclear whether any similar arrests were made in Daly City. The Daly City Police Department Spokesperson today said he did not have the answer to that question.

RELATED: San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city

ABC7 News also reached out to the Daly City Mayor's office but did not hear back. Some Daly City residents meantime are considering making a push to declare the area a sanctuary city.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on immigration.
Related Topics:
newsICEimmigrationimmigration reformraidpolicedeportationSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Authorities investigating whether Kansas triple shooting was a hate crime
President Trump reiterates call for US nuclear supremacy
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Landing gear on plane carrying 59 collapsed during touchdown, airport says
More News
Top Stories
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
VIDEO: Oakland A's pitcher John Axford predicts Oscar winners
Michael Finney answers consumer questions floods
Show More
SPCA pop-up adoption center tops weekend events in Bay Area
East Bay father who saved at-risk youth killed, suspect appears in court
Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More News
Top Video
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
Teen copes with illness by learning the art of filmmaking
Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
More Video