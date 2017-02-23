Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids

City officials in Santa Cruz say their community got a raw deal. It's all fallout from a Department of Homeland Security raid that led to immigration detentions then deportations. Daly City Police also assisted the Department of Homeland Security with the raid.One of the big questions now is whether officials in that city share the same sentiment as those in Santa Cruz.A Lieutenant with the Daly City Police Department says they executed a search warrant last week on Rio Verde Street after the Department of Homeland Security contacted them to help with a large-scale investigation of MS13 gang members.The Lieutenant with Daly City PD says approximately 12 people were located inside a residence of interest. The Daly City Police Department then turned the investigation over to the Department of Homeland Security.Meantime in Santa Cruz, during a press conference today, the Police Chief slammed the Department of Homeland Security saying that the arrests in that city were part of an ICE secret immigration raid. At a city council meeting in Santa Cruz last week residents expressed concerns that was the case."The Department of Homeland Security unbeknownst to us at the police department had acted outside of the scope of this operation and had detained and removed a number of individuals from various locations based upon their immigration status," said Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel."We agreed to participate only after being assured by senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security that this operation did not have an immigration component to it," Vogel continued. "This has violated the trust of our community and we cannot tell you how disappointed we are by the betrayed of the Department of Homeland Security."Department of Homeland Security officials have not responded to the city of Santa Cruz's claims. It's unclear whether any similar arrests were made in Daly City. The Daly City Police Department Spokesperson today said he did not have the answer to that question.ABC7 News also reached out to the Daly City Mayor's office but did not hear back. Some Daly City residents meantime are considering making a push to declare the area a sanctuary city.