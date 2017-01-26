NEWS

ICE search for sex offender leads to mix-up in San Francisco

San Francisco officials are still searching for clarification after ICE agents descended upon a family center in San Francisco Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ICE has some explaining to do according to some San Francisco city and county officials after agents showed up at a community center Thursday morning.

The agents were in front of Good Samaritan's buildings looking for a convicted sex offender who they thought was living at an apartment complex next door.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said, the ICE officers spoke with an individual who directed them to the correct address.

Armed with batons, wearing vests they walked into the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center.

"ICE police coming to a family resource center inquiring about individuals seemed inappropriate," said Jamie Aragon, who works at the center.

The agents left quickly and made no arrests.

"They struck fear in our community and that's not good," said Alfredo Bojorquez, a resident of the apartment complex next door.

ICE's visit also led to a flurry of meetings at city hall.

"The city and the county of San Francisco was not aware ICE was taking this action," Director of Communications for Mayor Ed Lee, Ed Hussey told ABC7 News.

Sources tell us San Francisco police didn't know about ICE's plans either, now the chief is trying to get to the bottom of it. "We're trying to get clarification," said Police Chief Bill Scott. "I've been in meetings for the last hour just trying to get clarification on what's going on."

Mayor Ed Lee reaffirmed San Francisco's status as a sanctuary city.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
