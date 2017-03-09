<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1792041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said that 35-year-old Rajeev Sanhi had "a lot of photographs" of young girls on his wall. Sanhi is accused of stalking four underage girls, but officials believe there could be many more. (KGO-TV)