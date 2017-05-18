NEWS

Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fire trucks appear on the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Officials say several people were injured in a small fire at the Google Developer Conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Thursday.

Emergency crews are in front of a concession stand, believed to be where the fire started. PG&E says it was not a gas leak.

The surrounding area was evacuated.

Three people were transported to the hospital, according to fire officials. It's unclear the extent of those injuries.

Fire officials say the fire is out at this time and investigators are heading to the scene.
