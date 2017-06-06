SF police detain mother who allegedly abandoned child near zoo

Police say they found the parents of a child that was abandoned in San Francisco. The mother has been detained for questioning Tuesday night.Witnesses say they saw a woman push her five-year-old daughter out of the car near San Francisco Zoo Monday night. The child's father left on a skateboard moments before and did not see her leave the child behind.Police contacted him Tuesday, which led them to the mother.The five-year-old and the mother's other infant are now in protective custody.