SF police detain mother who allegedly abandoned child near zoo

This is an undated image of a sign outside the San Francisco Zoo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police say they found the parents of a child that was abandoned in San Francisco. The mother has been detained for questioning Tuesday night.

San Francisco police search for couple who allegedly abandoned child

Witnesses say they saw a woman push her five-year-old daughter out of the car near San Francisco Zoo Monday night. The child's father left on a skateboard moments before and did not see her leave the child behind.

Police contacted him Tuesday, which led them to the mother.

The five-year-old and the mother's other infant are now in protective custody.
