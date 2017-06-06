NEWS

San Francisco police searching for couple who allegedly abandoned child

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a couple seen abandoning a child in San Francisco. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday along Sloat Boulevard and The Great Highway, near the zoo. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are looking for a couple seen abandoning a child on the side of the road in San Francisco. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday along Sloat Boulevard and The Great Highway, near the zoo.

Police are worried a second child in the car may still be at risk.

The couple, who may be the parents, left the child at the rest stop at Great Highway and Sloat Blvd.

A source with knowledge of the investigation says the child is about 5 years old. The same source says the couple is from Arkansas and that there be another child with them.

The abandonment was on a lot of people's minds at the beach on Tuesday.

Shawna Watson came here from Turlock with her 18-month-old daughter, Ava. "They have another child and that child saw you dump that baby? That says what if I'm next? That makes my blood boil. Nobody should abandon a poor child," she said.

John Stanley and his son, Jack, were also at the beach. He was shocked. "I can't imagine how a parent can do that to their kid. Crazy," he said.

Chandra Johnson is with the Human Services Agency. She wants the public to know there are places couples can take their children if they need help.

"It's really using better practices of hospitals, fire stations, schools. Somewhere you can speak to someone who understands the network of children's protective services. They can make sure the child is in immediate care and not immediate danger out in public," Johnson said.

Police say there are no physical injuries to the child, who is with Children's Protective Services.

Anyone with information can call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedSFPDsearchcrimeinvestigationchild endangermentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pleasanton high school mourning sudden death of beloved teacher
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Exclusive: Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash
Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says
More News
Top Stories
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash
UCB police: Woman shoved meth in child's mouth
Bay Area man captures video after Paris police shoot hammer attack suspect
Walnut Creek facility hosting Warriors basketball camp
Apple WWDC attendees inspired by Michelle Obama
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Show More
Uber fires over 20 drivers due to complaints
Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
$100K bail set for man accused of killing tourist in SF
More News
Top Video
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash
Consumer Reports offers tips on making moving easier
Walnut Creek facility hosting Warriors basketball camp
More Video