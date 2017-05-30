SFO-bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire

JetBlue Flt#915 f/JFK-SFO landed w/o incident here shortly after 8pm after reports of a lithium fire onboard. Airport FD responded (cont) — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) May 31, 2017

Our Fire Department cleared the scene, no injuries and all clear for JetBlue Flt#915. Plane is fueled up, & will be back en route to SFO — FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) May 31, 2017

FAA officials say a San Francisco-bound flight from JFK was diverted to Grand Rapids due to a lithium battery fire from a passenger's laptop.JetBlue flight 915 landed safely in Michigan around 8 p.m. and officials say there were no injuries, aircraft damage or delays.