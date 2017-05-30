NEWS

SFO-bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (KGO) --
FAA officials say a San Francisco-bound flight from JFK was diverted to Grand Rapids due to a lithium battery fire from a passenger's laptop.

JetBlue flight 915 landed safely in Michigan around 8 p.m. and officials say there were no injuries, aircraft damage or delays.
