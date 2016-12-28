MURDER FOR HIRE

Alameda County Sheriff's say San Leandro murder was for hire
EMBED </>More News Videos

Alameda County Sheriff's say a summer murder in San Leandro involved a hit team. The investigation is ongoing. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says a murder that occurred this summer was a murder for hire involving a woman who is a self-described marijuana entrepreneur.

Investigators honed in on the victim, a 38-year-old man who they say had ties to the marijuana business and had ties to a former business associate who deputies say wanted him out of the picture.

Deputies called the Hayward homicide an ambush. Someone shot and killed Adan Katani as he was driving his red pickup truck.

:Our first officers on the scene had to put the car in park just to make it safe," said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office .

Soon after, deputies arrested Johnny Wright and Chariott Burks of Tennessee. They said the attack was targeted, almost like they knew his route, his lifestyle and his daily operations.

They weren't sure why a couple from Tennessee would want to hurt a California man.

ABC7 News noticed a connection between him and a woman named Tikisha Upshaw, who Alameda County Sheriff's say also goes by the name Tikisha Ong.

In In March, ABC7 News met Upshaw at a Women Grow event where she described herself as a cannabis entrepreneur. "I think it is a great concept for women to get together," she said.

Deputies say Upshaw was in business with Katani and they had a falling out.

Wessley Brown is also facing murder charges. Brown was instrumental in organizing and getting the hit team out to California.

When deputies arrested Upshaw, they say they found a sophisticated and illegal marijuana grow in her home. To this day, they haven't found the gun used to kill Katani.
Related Topics:
newsmurder for hiremurderhomicidecrimeviolenceSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MURDER FOR HIRE
Questions surround key videos in wife's murder for hire plot
Drew Peterson allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill lawyer
More murder for hire
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital
Family who lost home in Concord fire also victims of theft
Teen victim of San Jose DUI crash identified
Suspect arrested in sexual battery of 80-year-old woman
More News
Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital
Family who lost home in Concord fire also victims of theft
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Former Oakland drug dealer to be released from prison
Suspects in Hayward Target stabbing to appear in court
Show More
New menorah arrives in San Francisco after theft
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Warriors' Kevin Durant says NBA report throws officials under bus
Man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Family who lost home in Concord fire also victims of theft
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
More Video