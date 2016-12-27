NEWS

Family of suspected DUI driver under attack after South Bay crash that killed two
The aunt of a suspected drunk driver apologizes for the crash that killed her niece and a 14-year-old boy on Christmas Day in San Jose on Capitol Expressway. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The grieving family of a woman killed in a head-on crash in San Jose early Christmas morning has found themselves under attack on social media as they mourn and try to shore up assistance for the woman's 5-year-old daughter.

The backlash has come because police investigators have indicated that the woman, identified in posts by her family and friends online as 25-year-old Jessica Zamora, had been drinking before she drifted into the wrong side of Capitol Expressway and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.

The crash also killed a 14-year-old passenger in the other car.

That victim's name has not been released as of this morning.

According to police, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when Zamora was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu west on Capitol Expressway near Snell Avenue and crossed over into the wrong lanes, colliding head-on with a 2004 Lexus carrying the teen and his parents.

Police have not determined exactly why she crossed into oncoming traffic.

Zamora, the 14-year-old boy and his parents were all taken to hospitals, where Zamora and the teen boy were both pronounced dead. The parents' injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Zamora's friends and family have posted numerous messages of grief and mourning since the crash and started a GoFundMe page to raise money to support her 5-year-old daughter.

But in addition to raising $2,759 as of this morning, the family has had to contend with insulting messages left on the page blaming Zamora and even her parents for the crash.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to help the family.

