South Bay youth center CFO arrested on child porn charge

A child porn arrest involves a South Bay youth center that works to prevent homelessness among children and young families. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
David Lang is the chief financial officer of the Bill Wilson Center in Santa Clara. It provides services to more than 5,000 young people. The CEO says Lang was an administrator -- that he did not work directly with kids, but police are looking for possible victims.

Lang has been charged with possession of child pornography. Santa Clara police arrested him after they served a search warrant at his home, but it's where he works that has them worried.

"This person, we feel, is in an area where, you know, he overlaps with children," said Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem.

"All employees, regardless of their position, do go through a fingerprint clearance," said CEO Sparky Harlan. "Nothing came up on that fingerprint clearance."

Lang has been CFO for five years. Police say he's been associated with the center since 2004 and volunteered as an assistant scout master for a Sunnyvale Boy Scout troop in the 1970s.

So far, investigators have not identified any victims in the case, but they're asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"It's a disturbing case and again our desire to take this information public immediately was to protect the public as well as solicit any information the public may have," said Kazem.

The Bill Wilson Center is fully cooperating with the investigation. "We do whatever we can to protect our young people," said Harlan.

Lang has been suspended without pay.
