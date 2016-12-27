NEWS

Suspects identified in Hayward Target stabbing

A sign leading shoppers to Target appears on Dec. 27, 2016. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Two men have been identified in the stabbing death of a father of two inside a Hayward Target store.

RELATED: Man Fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store

The family of Tyrone Griffin says he and his girlfriend were shopping for one last Christmas present for his two kids.

Police say an altercation took place between Griffin, 36, and two men identified as 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta, who were allegedly playing vulgar music loudly on their cellphones in the toy section of the store while Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son. When Griffin confronted them about the music, a fight broke out and he was stabbed.

Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help the family make funeral arrangements.
