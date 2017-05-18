SIERRA LAMAR

Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements

This photo is of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Tears flowed Thursday morning during the penalty phase of the Antolin Garcia-Torres case. The parents of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar cried while they gave victim impact statements in front of the jury about their memories of Sierra growing up and what they miss about her.

The six women and six men of the jury are tasked with deciding whether Garcia-Torres is given the death penalty or life without parole.

TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder investigation case

He was convicted last week of the kidnapping and murder of Sierra in 2012 and the attempted kidnapping of three adult women from parking lots in Morgan Hill in 2009.

Marlene LaMar, Sierra's mother, sobbed as she took the stand, barely able to get through the court clerk swearing her in. Her father, Steve LaMar, also had tears in his eyes, saying this day in court was more difficult than the guilt phase of the trial. Their emotions were also felt by the jurors, several of whom reached for tissues to blot tears in their eyes.



The entire time, convicted killer Garcia-Torres stared forward, avoiding any eye contact with the LaMars and not looking as the prosecutor played a slide and video show showing Sierra as a child and teenager, acting up or smiling with her older sister, Danielle.

Marlene related how she said "I love you" during their last conversation the morning that Sierra went missing. She said she will always remember Sierra for caring about others and for her dancing.

Marlene said she knew Sierra had been violated after her daughter's clothing was later discovered in a bag near their Morgan Hill home.

RELATED: Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held

Steve said Christmases are difficult for him because it was a special holiday for Sierra. He will remember her for being goofy, playful and for having a contagious laugh. He acknowledged that he still cries about her death with his other daughter Danielle as they look at photo albums of Sierra.

Judge Vanessa Zecher excused the jury for the rest of Thursday. The court will reconvene in the afternoon to go over several issues involving evidence and the credibility of an investigator as it relates to another criminal case who also worked on the Sierra LaMar case. The court is not in session on Fridays.

RELATED: Deputy says Garcia-Torres threw suspicious, noose-like item into courthouse trash

David Louie will have developments from the afternoon session on ABC7 News starting at 5 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on the court proceedings. Click here to download the ABC7 News app for free. And be sure to enable push alerts to be the first to know about breaking news.

