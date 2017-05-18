Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements

The six women and six men of the jury are tasked with deciding whether Garcia-Torres is given the death penalty or life without parole.
TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder investigation case
He was convicted last week of the kidnapping and murder of Sierra in 2012 and the attempted kidnapping of three adult women from parking lots in Morgan Hill in 2009.
Marlene LaMar, Sierra's mother, sobbed as she took the stand, barely able to get through the court clerk swearing her in. Her father, Steve LaMar, also had tears in his eyes, saying this day in court was more difficult than the guilt phase of the trial. Their emotions were also felt by the jurors, several of whom reached for tissues to blot tears in their eyes.
Steve LaMar tells jury #SierraLaMar had a goofy, playful side combined w/sensitive & loving side. Loved makeup, going to Hawaii. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/66cSSIS3p0— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017
The entire time, convicted killer Garcia-Torres stared forward, avoiding any eye contact with the LaMars and not looking as the prosecutor played a slide and video show showing Sierra as a child and teenager, acting up or smiling with her older sister, Danielle.
Marlene related how she said "I love you" during their last conversation the morning that Sierra went missing. She said she will always remember Sierra for caring about others and for her dancing.
Marlene said she knew Sierra had been violated after her daughter's clothing was later discovered in a bag near their Morgan Hill home.
RELATED: Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held
Steve said Christmases are difficult for him because it was a special holiday for Sierra. He will remember her for being goofy, playful and for having a contagious laugh. He acknowledged that he still cries about her death with his other daughter Danielle as they look at photo albums of Sierra.
Judge Vanessa Zecher excused the jury for the rest of Thursday. The court will reconvene in the afternoon to go over several issues involving evidence and the credibility of an investigator as it relates to another criminal case who also worked on the Sierra LaMar case. The court is not in session on Fridays.
RELATED: Deputy says Garcia-Torres threw suspicious, noose-like item into courthouse trash
David Louie will have developments from the afternoon session on ABC7 News starting at 5 p.m.
Steve LaMar say it has been hard to see #SierraLaMar friends go to prom, graduate & go on to college. Wanted to see her get married.— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017
Steve LaMar says something is missing every time holidays come around; has become more protective of daughter Danielle, even though she's 27— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017
Steve LaMar says he wakes up crying. He cries together w/#SierraLaMar sister Danielle. Continue to look at old photos. #abc7now— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017
"I love you" - Steve LaMar's last words to #SierraLaMar before she disappeared in March 2012. #abc7now— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017
Marlene LaMar looking at #SierraLaMar red Converse shoes she wore day she disappeared. (Mother is wearing red & asked others to wear red.)— David Louie (@abc7david) May 18, 2017