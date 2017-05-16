TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Closing arguments in the Sierra LaMar murder trial began inside a courtroom in San Jose Tuesday, May 2, 2017 following three months of witness testimony from prosecutors and defense attorneys for Antolin Garcia-Torres, the man charged with the 15-year-old's 2012 murder. On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, a jury found Torres guilty on all counts.
Here's a timeline of events in the the case involving Sierra and Garcia-Torres.
March 16, 2012 - Sierra disappeared after her mom said she walked to a Morgan Hill bus stop in the morning.
March 28, 2012 - Investigators began a 24-hour surveillance of Garcia-Torres after evidence from a bag was linked to him. A prosecutor said Garcia-Torres' DNA was found on Sierra's jeans, discovered dumped in a bag near her Morgan Hill home.
May 21, 2012 - Sheriff's deputies arrest Garcia-Torres.
Nov. 13, 2012 - Garcia-Torres is accused of trying to kidnap three women separately in the parking lots of two Safeway stores in Morgan Hill dating back to 2009. Not one of the three kidnapping victims could pick out Garcia-Torres in a photo lineup.
Feb. 13, 2014 - Garcia-Torres pleaded not guilty in court on this day. It took a secret criminal grand jury indictment to finally get the case moving. Besides the not-guilty plea, his attorney sought to seal the grand jury transcript.
May 19, 2014 - Santa Clara County prosecutors sought the death penalty against Garcia-Torres. Investigators believe he kidnapped and murdered Sierra in 2012.
March 14, 2015 - Sierra's family believed the search for her body has run its course and with profound sadness, the family participated in the last regularly scheduled search for the missing Morgan Hill teenager.
Sept. 2, 2015 - A trial is set for April 25, 2016, but is delayed until January 2017.
Jan. 30, 2017 - The trial against Torres begins in the Santa Clara County Courthouse in San Jose and is expected to last up to five months.
Feb. 7, 2017 - Sierra's mother, Marlene LaMar, gave emotional testimony against a man accused of killing her daughter.
May 2, 2017 - Closing arguments begin in the Sierra LaMar murder trial. This is the last chance for the prosecutor and the defense attorneys to convince the jury of Garcia-Torres' innocence or guilt in the murder trial of LaMar.
May 4, 2017 - After four months of testimony and arguments, the jury begins deliberations.
May 8, 2017 - A court spokesperson says the jury has reached a decision and will return its verdict Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Santa Clara County Courthouse.
May 9, 2017: Jury finds Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty on all four counts.
May 16, 2017: Penalty phase begins in Antolin Garcia-Torres trial
Our media partner the San Jose Mercury News contributed to this story.