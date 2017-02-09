PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump vows to continue travel ban legal battle

EMBED </>More News Videos

It took two days for the three-judge panel to uphold a halt to President Trump's travel ban. The legal fight may now be headed to the Supreme Court. The Department of Justice could file papers at any time, asking the highest court in the land to take up the case. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
It took two days for the three-judge panel to uphold a halt to President Trump's travel ban. The legal fight may now be headed to the Supreme Court. The Department of Justice could file papers at any time, asking the highest court in the land to take up the case.

RELATED: SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban

The executive order, signed in the name of national security, stopped travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Then, a Washington state federal judge issued a temporary stay on the ban Saturday, allowing for travel to resume once again.

"Thank you very much to the federal judge who remove it," said Salma Khaddour, a Syrian visa holder. "I just took the first plane and I came here just to make it."

The president vows to continue the legal battle to get his ban back in.

"It's a decision we will win, in my opinion, very easily," Trump said.

"We have seen him in court twice and we're two for two," said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

As for what's next, the case could continue on in Washington state for a hearing on the merits of temporary restraining orders, or it could go to the Supreme Court, which legal experts admit, is unlikely just yet.

As it stands the executive order is just simply too broad.

RELATED: Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

"His own secretary of homeland security has said it's over broad and it has a hint of religious discrimination, which the president himself has supported by tweeting about quote, 'the Muslim ban,'" Professor Rory Little told ABC7 News.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' video, photos and stories on President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
newsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsrepublicanscourtcourt casesupreme court9th u.s. circuit court of appeals9th u.s. circuit of appealsSan FranciscoWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
President Trump Phones Iraqi PM About Travel Ban
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17
More News
Top Stories
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17
North Bay residents ready for rain to end
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Show More
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Drivers in Sonoma get stuck in flooded roads
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
More News
Top Video
Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17
North Bay residents ready for rain to end
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
More Video