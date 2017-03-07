Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1787592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upper Darby police released this surveillance video from inside the daycare.

A Pennsylvania day care worker is facing charges after video captured a horrific incident, in which the worker pushed a 4-year-old girl down a flight of steps.It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday at Childcare of the Future, located on the 700 block of Secane Avenue in Primos.In a news conference Monday evening, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said 52-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft pushed the little girl down a flight of steps.A camera, installed just a half hour before the incident, captured it all on video.In the video, you can see the girl enter the picture at the top of the steps, when for seemingly no reason, Gable approaches from behind and shoves the girl down approximately six steps.Gable then follows the girl down the steps, helps her up and then looks squarely at the camera.Luckily, the girl was not seriously injured."When parents give their kids to day care centers, the expectation is that their children are going to be taken care of," Chitwood said.Police say as soon as the day care owner discovered the video of the incident, Gable was confronted and police were contacted. She was then fired from her job at the day care.Gable is now charged with simple assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of the child. She is now free on $25,000 secured bond.