Officer, suspect injured in shooting in San Francisco's Castro District

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Francisco, Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early this morning in the city's Castro District that injured an officer and a suspect, a police spokesman said.

According to San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak, at 12:03 a.m. officers assigned to the Castro District were flagged down by a citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of 18th and Diamond streets.

Officers approached the vehicle to investigate. During the investigation gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and at least one officer, Andraychak said.

According to Andraychak, the suspect and one officer both suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. Details about their injuries and conditions were not immediately available.

Andraychak said that while there is no immediate threat to the public, the area between Market and 19th streets and Castro and Eureka streets is closed this morning while police investigate the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by San Francisco police, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and the Department of Police Accountability.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingcrimeshootingSFPDSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
12 cent California gas tax now in effect
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
7 On Your Side: Mobile banking system founder says you can keep more money
Astros strand 8 and fall in World Series Game 6
Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Show More
Halloween spending expected to reach new highs
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Consumer Reports: Does garlic have health benefits?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos