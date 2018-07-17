OROVILLE DAM

Officials hope Oroville Dam spillways will be in use by Nov. 1

Progress has been made at the now infamous Oroville Dam after several issues and infrastructure problems, the emergency and main spillways may be ready to use by Nov. 1. (KGO-TV)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Progress has been made at the Oroville Dam after several issues and infrastructure problems, the emergency and main spillways may be ready to use by Nov. 1.

The Department of Water Resources hopes to have them ready to use, if needed, by Nov. 1.

The main spillway split during a major rainstorm in February of last year.

More than 180,000 residents were then evacuated, over fears the emergency spillway would fail.

