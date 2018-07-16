Officials: Missing Oregon woman survived on water for 7 days

A couple describes the moment they discovered missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez alive near Big Sur. (Photo by MCoSheriff/Twitter)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
During a press conference on Monday, officials said a missing Oregon woman who was found at the bottom of a cliff near Big Sur survived only on water for seven days and added that Angela Hernandez "is one amazing fighter."

Hernandez says she was stuck at the bottom of a cliff near Big Sur after her car veered off the roadway and that she kept herself hydrated by using a radiator hose from her car to tap water from a local stream.

A couple who found Hernandez along the Monterey County Coast said they were shocked to see a person down there.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies shared pictures Hernandez being rescued from rocks Friday night.


VIDEO: Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
A couple describes the moment they discovered missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez alive near Big Sur.


Chelsea and Chad Moore described finding Hernandez's wrecked Jeep near Highway 1. "We saw a bumper first and we were like, 'there's a bumper, that's weird.' And then came around another bend and we saw the car," said camper Chelsea.

RELATED: Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur

"Angela was right there in the rocks, just looked like hell," said Chad.

Hernandez told deputies her Jeep went off the roadway when she swerved to avoid a rabbit.

Officials said Hernandez is now recovering at a hospital and that her family is excited to have her back.

During the press conference, an official said Hernandez told them that she looked up into the sky on her last night and saw the Big Dipper, thinking only positive thoughts
