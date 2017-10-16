  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Officials preach patience for North Bay fire victims

Howard Lasker, right, comforts his daughter, Gabrielle, who is visiting their home for the first time since a wildfire swept through it, Sunday, Oct. 15 in Santa Rosa. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

NAPA, Calif. --
Sonoma County officials preached patience on Monday for residents still displaced by several wildfires that continue to burn in the North Bay.

At an afternoon briefing at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, city, county and state officials provided an update on the deadly and destructive fires that sparked Oct. 8.

MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire

The county's death toll from the fires remains at 22 but 88 other people remain missing, Sheriff Rob Giordano said.

Sheriff's deputies and members of the National Guard are doing targeted searches for the missing people as well as general searches of burned-out neighborhoods, Giordano said.

"We don't want to miss a person," he said.

Giordano said there is "a lot of pressure" from residents wanting to get back to check on their homes but he said it will be days or weeks before they can do so in many cases.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey said 689 residents in the city are staying in shelters as of today. Coursey thanked people for bringing supplies to the shelters but said they are no longer accepting donations at any city shelters.

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said a local assistance center set up at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. served 236 people this morning alone and many more since opening Saturday.

The center provides a variety of services, including document replacement and help accessing federal aid, for people recovering from the fires.

Zane said the county's hotline has received thousands of calls since Oct. 8, but the calls recently have changed from ones with questions about evacuations to ones about coping with the devastation wrought by the fires.

"The shock has worn off and the sadness and depression and overwhelming loss is beginning to set in," she said.

LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay fires

Zane encouraged anyone having problems coping with the fires to call the county's mental health hotline at (707) 565-6900.

Among other updates in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said the pharmacy has reopened at Kaiser Permanente's Santa Rosa Medical Center at 401 Bicentennial Way but the hospital itself remains closed.

Buses are taking residents at evacuation shelters to and from the local assistance center, and parking is also free for vehicles at a city lot off of B Street near the center.

More information for residents in Santa Rosa can be found here.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyNapaSanta RosaSonoma
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
Spectacular and harrowing air assault on fire visible from Hwy 29
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Officials fight rumors undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at North Bay shelters
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
North Bay Wildfires Day 9: Authorities says days, weeks for some to see homes
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Fire crew member dies battling blaze near Napa Valley wineries
Officials fight rumors undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at North Bay shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Santa Rosa man identified as North Bay fire victim
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
More Photos