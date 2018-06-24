CUTE ANIMALS

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest at Sonoma-Marin Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest (1 of 2)

The best ugly mugs at the World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa the bulldog won the competition, but she wasn't the only ugly pooch on display at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's annual event in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.

EMBED More News Videos

A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.


Zsa Zsa was crowned at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, an annual event at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The bulldog and her owner, Megan Brainard, couldn't be happier.

Brainard and ABC7's Lisa Amin snapped a selfie with the prize-winning pooch after her win was announced.


Zsa Zsa won a $1,500 cash prize. Judging was based not just on appearance, but personality, too, which Zsa Zsa clearly has in spades. That being said, crazy eyes, crooked tails, weird walks and tongues that kind of hang there were all important to judges.

Zsa Zsa was one of 14 contestants vying to be ugliest. Ann Lewis's dog Wild Thang was one of the hopefuls.

"A friend of mine said it's the ugliest dog she's ever seen so as a joke we put him in and all of a sudden he was a fan favorite for a while," Lewis said.

Zsa Zsa and Brainard traveled all the way from Anoka, Minn., to compete for the crown. Crowds cheered when Zsa Zsa was pronounced this year's ugliest.


But Zsa Zsa wasn't the only dog with an ugly mug worth loving. Some the canines have been in movies, TV shows and music videos, and have huge followings.


Given that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there's no doubt at least some beholders will find these dogs the prettiest of all. For Zsa Zsa's owner, that's definitely true: "She is so beautiful in my eyes."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogscounty fairbizarrecute animalscompetitionbuzzworthydistractionPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma-Marin Fair holds annual ugly dog contest
Martha crowned 2017 'World's Ugliest Dog' at Sonoma-Marin Fair
Ugliest Dog Contest entrant has Trump-like hairdo
CUTE ANIMALS
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Beagle will stop at nothing to climb kitchen counter
Hundreds of corgis descended on San Francisco's Ocean Beach for Corgi Con
Meet Stormy, Big Bear's bald eagle taking social media by storm
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
Koko the gorilla being remembered around the world
SoCal woman adopts 29-pound cat
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Show More
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
Man drowns trying to save boy at Sequoia National Park
More News