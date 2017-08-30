A San Jose family says their dog was mauled to death in its own yard, and the dogs responsible are still on the loose.The deadly attack that was caught on surveillance footage happened nearly a week ago and animal control has gotten involved.Animal control was working with owner of the dogs that attacked, who reportedly planned to turn them over Wednesday, but changed their mind and is allegedly hiding them."She was right here, she was in the dirt. She didn't even make it onto the cement," pet owner Jen Adams said.It was a horrifying discovery that Jen Adams will never forget. Last Thursday, Adams found her beloved dog "Dayzee" bloody and near death."I walked out and she's standing up and she's leaning over and her insides are spilling out," Adams said.Dayzee had been brutally attacked. Surveillance video shows two dogs next door break through a fence grabbing her by the neck. Her body was torn apart by the German shepherds. The mauling lasted six minutes. When Adams found Dayzee she screamed, and grabbed a towel to cover the dog, and shield her children from seeing everything."I called the vet, they told us we needed towels to pick up the body and organs and we get her in the car and they said it was the most brutal attack they'd ever seen," Adams said.Dayzee's injuries were too severe, and she had to be put to sleep. Animal control was called. There was a hole in the fence where the dogs broke through. But those neighbors, the presumed dog owners, aren't cooperating."They didn't come over, they didn't call, they didn't do anything," Adams said. "So, animal control was able to come, and they wouldn't answer their door so they couldn't confiscate the animals."ABC7 News knocked on the neighbor's door and also did not get an answer. The dogs are now gone according to Adams. Animal control returned and told us the owner won't tell reveal where the dogs are."The location where the dogs are currently at, are they going to do the same thing, are they going to be able to escape. So, obviously we want to find where the dogs are at and make sure the safety of the public isn't jeopardized," Captain Jay Terrado with San Jose Animal Services said.Animal Services say the case is strong with the video evidence. A hearing will be set, and if the dogs are deemed dangerous, the owner must follow certain guidelines, which include getting muzzles, harnesses, and behavior training."I want them to follow the rules not let this happen again," Adams said.Animal Control is left investigating, hoping these dogs don't strike again.