The Marine Mammal Center has released a rehabilitated southern sea otter back to the wild in Half Moon Bay. Yankee Doodle was rescued by the Center in July and treated for toxoplasmosis and domoic acid toxicity.Yankee Doodle is the second otter rehabilitated and released in a month's span since the Center announced plans increase its overall capacity to rehabilitate southern sea otters that are sick or injured along California's Central Coast.