Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Each week's Perfect Pet features an animal from a Bay Area shelter, Humane Society or SPCA that's looking for a home. (KGO-TV )

Our Perfect Pet this week is an adorable cat coming to us from the East Bay SPCA. Meet Lilian Rose.

She's a domestic short-hair cat, approximately 2 years old.

Volunteers at the shelter say she can be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she's a spunky, playful girl.

You can visit Lillian Rose at the East Bay SPCA's adoption center in Oakland.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501

(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook


Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
