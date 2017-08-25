Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Our Perfect Pet this week is an adorable cat coming to us from the East Bay SPCA. Meet Lilian Rose.
She's a domestic short-hair cat, approximately 2 years old.
Volunteers at the shelter say she can be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she's a spunky, playful girl.
You can visit Lillian Rose at the East Bay SPCA's adoption center in Oakland.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
