Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Our Perfect Pet this week is an adorable cat coming to us from the East Bay SPCA . Meet Lilian Rose.She's a domestic short-hair cat, approximately 2 years old.Volunteers at the shelter say she can be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she's a spunky, playful girl.You can visit Lillian Rose at the East Bay SPCA's adoption center in Oakland.