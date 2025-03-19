WATCH FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2025

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 7:05PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is holding its most adorable event of the year in honor of National Puppy Day. We're partnering with shelters across the Bay Area on Friday in the hopes of finding forever homes for dogs at local shelters.

You can watch our live puppy cam starting at 5 a.m. in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7!

Here's how you can take a dog from one of our participating shelters home.

Participating shelters:

Copper's Dream Animal Rescue
www.coppersdream.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, Calif. 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org/
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Ave. Milpitas, CA 95035
www.hssv.org
408-262-2133
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6225
www.marinhumane.org
Muttville
255 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 272-4172 (x1)
www.muttville.org
Peninsula Humane Society

1450 Rollins Rd., Burlingame, Calif. 94010
650-340-7022
phs-spca.org/
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103
(415) 522-3548
www.sfspca.org
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

