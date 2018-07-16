The mountain lion has been found and tranquillized, per @SanMateoPD in the Baywood neighborhood near Alsneda & Virginia Ave. #abc7now — David Louie (@abc7david) July 16, 2018

A mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a home in San Mateo prompted a search by police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The big cat was later found and tranquilized.The sighting was first reported at about 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.As of 11:50 a.m., Fish and Wildlife crews arrived and police said they are "working together to quickly and safely resolve this contact for our community and for the mountain lion."