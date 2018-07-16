MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Mountain lion tranquilized in San Mateo after search

A mountain lion is seen in a San Mateo, Calif. neighborhood on Monday, July 16, 2018. (San Mateo Police Department)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
A mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a home in San Mateo prompted a search by police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The big cat was later found and tranquilized.

The sighting was first reported at about 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.

RELATED: Mountain lion sighting has San Jose neighbors vigilant

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.

As of 11:50 a.m., Fish and Wildlife crews arrived and police said they are "working together to quickly and safely resolve this contact for our community and for the mountain lion."

