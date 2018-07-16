SAN MATEO, Calif. --A mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a home in San Mateo prompted a search by police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The big cat was later found and tranquilized.
The sighting was first reported at about 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.
RELATED: Mountain lion sighting has San Jose neighbors vigilant
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.
As of 11:50 a.m., Fish and Wildlife crews arrived and police said they are "working together to quickly and safely resolve this contact for our community and for the mountain lion."
Click here for more stories and video on mountain lion sightings.
The mountain lion has been found and tranquillized, per @SanMateoPD in the Baywood neighborhood near Alsneda & Virginia Ave. #abc7now— David Louie (@abc7david) July 16, 2018