MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Mountain lion sighting has San Jose neighbors vigilant

Video of a mountain lion captured on a home security system in the eastern foothills of San Jose's Alum Rock area. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Springtime is the season when newborn mountain lion cubs are growing quickly and developing good appetites. And their hunger appears to be the reason why mountain lion sightings appear to be on the rise. One was spotted this week in San Jose and there was a possible sighting in San Mateo Thursday morning.

This is why residents of one San Jose neighborhood are spending more time indoors.

VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted outside Salesforce CEO's SF home

Video of a mountain lion captured on a home security system in the eastern foothills of San Jose's Alum Rock area has residents on the alert.

"We definitely are not walking, I'll tell you that much," said resident Patricia Darquea. "We love to walk in the evening because we do have beautiful views, but right now, we're steadfast, and we just stay more or less around the grounds."

Neighbors have been alerting each other on social media. The concern for some residents could be their pets -- their dogs and cats and other animals -- who could become food of opportunity for the mountain lions. Besides her dog Lucci, Darquea has a second dog and a coop filled with chickens. Wildlife experts believe mountain lions may be leaving their habitat in the undeveloped hills in search of food.

VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
EMBED More News Videos

Nature met the suburbs in Hillsborough when a mountain lion dragged a deer off a porch after the owners said it was eating their potted flowers.



Two San Mateo schools were briefly put on shelter-in-place status for about 40 minutes when a parent driving a child to school believes he saw a mountain lion in the vicinity of Fernwood St. and 36th Avenue. Fifteen hundred students at Hillsdale High School and 850 at Abbott Middle School were impacted while police and state wildlife officers searched the area. No mountain lion was found.

A resident who lives across from one of the schools is out in her yard every morning to tend to her garden. She is hoping not to encounter a mountain lion.

"If it happens," said Alena Yermakova, "I'm going to be in my back yard immediately. Maybe I will call the police, of course."

Click here for more stories and video on mountain lion sightings.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightingcaught on camerasurveillance cameraanimal newsanimalanimalsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch
VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted outside Salesforce CEO's SF home
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
Mountain lion tries to get through glass door at SoCal home
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
Evidence of mountain lion presence found at Portola Valley school
Mountain lion tries to get through glass door at SoCal home
Mountain lions spotted in Palo Alto
More mountain lion sighting
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
Falcons prepare to leave PG&E headquarters
VIDEO: Woman frantically picks up granddaughter as bear runs across lawn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Show More
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
More News