ANIMAL RESCUE

Help Beatrice: Neglected bulldog needs $10K in medical treatment

Beatrice the bulldog is pictured in this photo shared by the Valley Humane Society. (Photo by Valley Humane Society)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Valley Humane Society is asking for the community's help to get Beatrice the bulldog the medical treatment that she needs.

They say, "The past is written all over her body...and the story it tells is one of neglect."

RELATED: Loyal dog waits in van outside hospital for four months after owner dies

Beatrice has a number of ailments that animal rescue officials say makes it clear that the 2-year-old English bulldog mix has suffered a lack of care for some time. These ailments include everything from raging ear infections to toenails so long they wrap around her feet. In addition, she has terrible gingivitis, difficulty breathing, and a cherry eye which has turned black. She has ingrown eyelashes and has never been spayed, they say.



Worst of all are her ears. Veterinarians say what likely began as a simple ear infection turned into a massive inflammation, which will require the removal of both ear canals and eardrums, leaving Beatrice completely deaf.

Beatrice is still a relatively young dog and can enjoy a good life with the proper care, which is why Valley Humane Society is asking for help raising $10,000, which will cover the urgent issues.

"Once an animal is in our care, Valley Humane Society is committed to providing what is needed. But beyond that, Beatrice deserves a shot at a long and happy life," said Executive Director Melanie Sadek.

If enough money is raised, Valley Humane Society plans to perform the non-critical work as well. Funds not needed for Beatrice will be used for other rescued animals.



Beatrice will be available for adoption in two to three months, when her medical treatments are complete.

To help Beatrice, visit valleyhumane.org or call (925)426-8656. Donations may also be sent by mail, care of: Beatrice/Medical Fund, Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566.

Click here for more stories related to animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsanimal rescueanimals in perilanimalsdogdonationsPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News