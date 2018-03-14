  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies

A loyal dog waits outside of the hospital in vain for his owner, who passed away four months ago.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL --
A dog has waited outside of a hospital for four months in vain after refusing to accept that his owner will not be returning to his side.

The dog's human companion, who was homeless, had been stabbed to death in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After the stabbing, the dog chased the ambulance carrying his owner to the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte medical center, according to local reports.

The dog has remained in the vicinity of the building, but has never tried to enter the hospital. Hospital staff, who quickly became accustomed to the dog's presence, have offered food and water to the dog.

A local resident, Cristine Sardella, shared photos of the dog to her Facebook page, which have since gone viral:


According to local reports, the dog had been picked up by a rescue organization, only to escape and walk over three kilometers to get back to the hospital.

A hospital staff member is said to have decided to adopt the dog. However, the hospital director stated that the staffer will only take the dog when the dog is ready to leave his spot outside of the hospital.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshomelessbrazilpetanimalsdogpetspet adoptionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos