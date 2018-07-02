SHARKS

VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding fish to sharks

EMBED </>More Videos

An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.

AUSTRALIA (KGO) --
An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.

Melissa Brunning was recently standing on the back of a boat hand-feeding fish to a group of "tawny nurse" sharks. They're usually a placid species but with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.

Melissa thought her finger was bitten off -- but it was just broken.

She's OK, but says she'll now watch sharks from the inside of a boat, thank you.

Click here for more stories and videos related to sharks.

VIDEO: 10-foot great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
EMBED More News Videos

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksbitingcaught on videoaustraliau.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
SHARKS
Nearly 100 dead baby hammerhead sharks wash ashore in Hawaii
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
Criminal investigation into what killed great white shark in Santa Cruz Co.
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
This police dog may never see his partner again
Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire
Crews rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole for 30 hours in Ala.
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Teen who lost fingers and eye to fireworks shares 4th of July warning
Man accused of placing hidden camera in Santa Cruz cafe bathroom
Soccer team and coach all found alive in Thailand cave
Show More
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
Thousands gather at SJ's Avaya Stadium to watch Mexico vs Brazil
7 suspects set to appear in court in teen's machete death
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
Staff suspects arson in fire at SF's Golden Gate Park Golf Course clubhouse
More News