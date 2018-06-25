SHARKS

10-foot great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget. (Photo by Eric Mailander)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.

Stella Phol was on the water when this happened - her friend, who's a marine biologist, recorded video of a 10-foot great white swimming just 10 feet away from her.

RELATED: Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings

She says she remained calm.

"It wasn't interested in us in any threatening way. It wasn't following me," she said.

Biologists say shark season runs from May through October, when sharks give birth and shark sightings increase.

