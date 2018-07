VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

EMBED >More News Videos Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.

Can you imagine?A kayaker in Monterey says he spotted a great white shark swimming by his boat not once, but twice!Eddy Willis says he was out fishing for halibut on July 2, 2018 when a great white shark swam up next to his kayak.The shark passed Willis a couple of times before swimming away.Willis was not hurt.He shared a video of the encounter, where he appeared to be very excited about the once-in-a-lifetime experience."My first great white shark! Hell yeah," exclaimed Willis.