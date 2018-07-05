SHARKS

VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you imagine? A kayaker in Monterey says he spotted a great white shark swimming by his boat not once, but twice!

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Can you imagine?

A kayaker in Monterey says he spotted a great white shark swimming by his boat not once, but twice!

RELATED: 10-foot great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
EMBED More News Videos

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.


Eddy Willis says he was out fishing for halibut on July 2, 2018 when a great white shark swam up next to his kayak.

The shark passed Willis a couple of times before swimming away.

Willis was not hurt.

He shared a video of the encounter, where he appeared to be very excited about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"My first great white shark! Hell yeah," exclaimed Willis.

Click here for more stories related to sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharkscaught on videoanimal newsmonterey countyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
SHARKS
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Nearly 100 dead baby hammerhead sharks wash ashore in Hawaii
Great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
Police: Man accused of beheading woman with sword may be in Cali.
Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt resigns
Pruitt, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Show More
#PLANEBAE: Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Woman who nearly died parasailing is happy 'to move forward'
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
More News