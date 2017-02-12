PETS

Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to a new study, dogs can tell when someone's being a jerk, and they'll hold it against you.

Be nice - or your dog may judge you.

According to a study recently published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews and highlighted by New Scientist, dogs can tell when someone's being a jerk, and they use that information when deciding how to interact with the humans around them.

James Anderson of Kyoto University tested dogs and monkeys to see if their behavior changed in reaction to 'moral' situations.

In the study, dogs watched their owners struggling to open a container while an actor either helped, acted passively, or refused to lend them a hand.

When one of the bystanders had helped open the container, the dogs didn't really favor the helpful one over the passive one - they were just as likely to take the treat from either of the two. But in the second condition, when the active bystander was actively being a jerk, the dogs showed a clear preference, shunning them in favor of the one who didn't do anything.

Dog's long relationship with humans might have made them more sensitive to our feelings.

Similarly, monkeys understood fairness and helpfulness. They would shun actors who refused to help other people with basic tasks when they offered treats.

The results, the researchers argued, suggest that both dogs and monkeys have a sense of morality similar to that of human babies: "If somebody is behaving antisocially, they probably end up with some sort of emotional reaction to it," study author James Anderson, an animal behavior researcher at Kyoto University in Japan, told New Scientist.

In 2011, at the same university, dogs were shown to prefer people who gave food to beggars over those who refused.
Related Topics:
petsdoganimal newsstudysciencedistraction
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Guinea pigs + scooters = awesome
Santa Clara woman reunited with missing dog after 2.5 years
More Pets
Top Stories
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
2 found dead in Berkeley apartment
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Show More
Kevin Durant hears it from Thunder fans, then leads Warriors to win
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Highway 17 partially reopens, slide fears continue
More News
Top Video
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
2 found dead in Berkeley apartment
Dueling Redwood City rallies held over Planned Parenthood
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
More Video