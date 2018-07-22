Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA

Melyda Corado, the Trader Joe's store manager killed in Silver Lake who was identified by family members, is shown in an undated photo.

Los Angeles police identified a gunman Sunday suspected of holding hostages inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake.He was identified as 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins, who was booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.Investigators continued combing the area the day after an armed chase suspect ran into the market and held several people hostage for about three hours, starting around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.The store manager, identified by family members as Melyda Corado, was shot and killed during the incident, possibly in the crossfire between LAPD officers and the suspect.Around 1:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles, authorities said the suspect was involved in a family dispute, eventually shooting his 78-year-old grandmother seven times before fleeing the scene with a woman he'd also shot.The suspect took the woman, who may be his girlfriend, into a vehicle and drove off. Authorities tried to stop him in Hollywood, but he led them on a chase. At one point, he opened fired on officers from the vehicle, shattering his back window.During that shooting, the suspect crashed into a pole near the Trader Joe's in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue. He was shot in the arm and then ran inside the supermarket as authorities returned fire, shooting out the glass doors of the business.Employees and customers inside the store dove for cover as the bullets flew. Police believe Corado was shot inside the store, possibly during this shootout. Authorities tried to render aid, but she died at the scene.As the standoff continued, the suspect held people hostage and made demands with crisis negotiators. But around 6:30 p.m., the suspect surrendered and walked out with the hostages. He asked if he could place the cuffs on himself, authorities said.Trader Joe's released a statement following the incident.Authorities said the suspect's grandmother was in critical condition at the hospital and the other woman he shot only suffered a graze wound to her head. She is expected to survive.The area was expected to reopen around noon. Authorities urged people to stay away from Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard until the investigation wrapped up.