SoCal Trader Joe's barricade: Suspect in custody, 1 dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is confirmed dead following a barricade situation involving a shooting and chase suspect who held hostages inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake on Saturday. (KGO)

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES --
A woman is confirmed dead following a barricade situation involving a shooting and chase suspect who held hostages inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake on Saturday.

The suspect is in custody after surrendering to police in the hours-long barricade.

Los Angeles police said the incident started with a family dispute in the 1600 block of 32nd Street in South Los Angeles, where the suspect shot his grandmother and another female victim, police said.

The suspect, who's in his late teens, then fled in his grandmother's 2015 Toyota Camry, taking the wounded female victim with him.

A pursuit then ensued until the suspect crashed, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.


Police said the suspect fled the vehicle and ran into the Trader Joe's, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue.

Many hostages were spotted walking out unharmed and with their hands up.

Several SWAT officers and an armored vehicle are surrounding the building.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed another 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.

A family reunification location for family members affected by the barricade situation is at LAPD Northeast Station, located at 3353 N. San Fernando Road. You can also call 323-561-3211.

The public is urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdpolice chasetrader joe'sLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News