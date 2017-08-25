POLITICS

95-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march against hate in Berkeley

With a controversial anti-Marxism rally set to happen at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday, Women's March of Contra Costa County is planning its own demonstration at Civic Park in Walnut Creek.

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
With a controversial anti-Marxism rally set to happen at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday, Women's March of Contra Costa County is planning its own demonstration at Civic Park in Walnut Creek.

"So people will come to the park at about 10 a.m., get into the formation and then about 11 a.m., a helicopter will fly overhead and get a great shot.

"I was a slave under the Nazis," said Ben Stern, a Holocaust survivor who had his arm tattooed and most of his family killed at Auschwitz.

"I lost six brothers, the wife, children, my parents, my sister who gave birth to a baby boy in the Warsaw Ghetto. One half-brother survived in Palestine. We were nine children together."


Stern, 95, plans to march in his hometown of Berkeley Sunday to fulfill a promise he made 70 years ago.

"I promised to the people who went to the gas chambers in Auschwitz that I'll speak up for them. I will remember them," he told us.
Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood told us the approach of his department and the mutual aid forces that are coming in will be to keep things non-violent, if not completely calm.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
