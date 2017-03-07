PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

City of Alameda, citizens still debating Trump impeachment resolution

Alameda may become the second city in the United States to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump following fellow Bay Area city, Richmond. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

by Katie Utehs
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Alameda may become the second city to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A citizen's group is rallying in support of the resolution Tuesday night.

City councils have no actual authority to call for an impeachment, but they can send a message.

People started gathering at a rally around 6 p.m. and stayed well after 11 p.m.

"Alameda4Impeachment" members rallied on the steps of Alameda City Hall then waited for hours to tell city council members why they think the president should face impeachment hearings.

"I think he's a threat to our constitution," said John Ota of Alameda. "I think he's a threat to our country. I think he's a threat to the peace of the world."

They're also concerned about the president's potential conflict of interests from his business dealings.

Vice Mayor Malia Vella and councilmember Jim Oddie brought forth the impeachment resolution. Essentially, the city would be sending a message to Congressional leaders.

This follows a similar resolution passed by the City of Richmond.

Supporters realize it's symbolic, but they hope to create a movement.

"Understandably, this is just a local measure," said Alameda resident Mari Matsumoto. "But with a Republican congress and a Republican Senate, I think you need to get this movement from the ground up."

At least one council member has expressed concern, saying that the city has other priorities to focus on -- like affordable housing.
