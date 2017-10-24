  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Rent control would expand in California under proposed ballot measure

A statewide ballot measure is now circulating that would allow cities and counties throughout California to expand their local rent control laws. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
A statewide ballot measure is now circulating that would allow cities and counties throughout California to expand their local rent control laws.

The Affordable Housing Act looks to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act, which bans rent control on homes and apartments built after 1995. It would allow cities and counties to determine their own rent control measures on newer units and establish vacancy control.

Proponents say California has the highest median rents in the country, with a one bedroom in Los Angeles costing around $1,350 a month, and increasing by 4.5 percent in the last year.

"Rent in California is out of control," said Ismail Marcus Allgood of South Los Angeles, one of the measure's supporters. "I moved here in 2013, and have already moved four times due to my rent being raised. That is just ridiculous."

Property owners and developers are expected to fight the measure.

The text of the proposed measure can be found here.

