Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted

It appears, at this point, a controversial plan to build an immigrant detention center at the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord is not moving forward. (KGO-TV)

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
On Thursday, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier officially announced that a controversial plan to build an immigrant detention center at the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord will officially not move forward.

The unofficial news was first reported at a city council meeting on Wednesday. "There will be no relocation camps in Concord or California," said Guy Bjerke, Concord's Director of Community Reuse Planning.


DeSaulnier released a statement from Washington on Wednesday saying, "I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted. It is important not to let our guard down as one tweet can change things."

RELATED: Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people

The emergency meeting continued with dozens of speakers coming to the podium. "We need to keep this out of the hands of Donald Trump and the federal government," said Lamar Anderson.

Read Mark DeSaulnier's full statement below:
"I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted. As we advised the Administration, the Concord Naval Weapons Station is an unsafe and inhabitable environment, and to propose housing almost 50,000 people there was both dangerous and immoral. We fought this proposal along with our local officials and dedicated community and will continue to fight against the inhumane and unjust policies proposed by this Administration. It is important not to let our guard down as one tweet can change things."

For more on the ongoing border crisis, visit this page.
