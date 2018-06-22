BORDER CRISIS

Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people

EMBED </>More Videos

An internal document prepared by the U.S. Navy outlines plans to house migrants at Navy sites around the country, ABC News confirmed on Friday, including the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
An internal document prepared by the U.S. Navy outlines plans to house migrants at Navy sites around the country, ABC News confirmed on Friday.

The planning document, which was prepared for the Naval Secretary's signature, says the Navy would place 25,000 migrants at abandoned airfields in Florida and Alabama, another 47,000 migrants at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, and an additional 47,000 migrants at the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord.

RELATED: Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'

The City of Concord is stunned by the news of a possible detention camp and said the Navy has not communicated with them about the plan.

"In one word, this is madness," said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif, who represents the 11th District which includes Concord. "The idea that you put almost 50,000 people in a detention facility in the middle of the Bay Area, an urban area, is absurd. This does remind me of World War II and Japanese internment. We don't want to be a party to that. "

RELATED: California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported plan for an immigration detention 'camp' in Concord

The Navy document said it would cost $233 million to construct and operate temporary tent cities, which it described as "austere."

"I think it's wrong," said Bay Point resident Eduardo Torres. "I mean we're going backwards. You don't put people in tents. And when? In the summer?"

RELATED: Crisis at the Border: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings travels with Bay Area activists to help immigrant families

"I don't know how they can do that to people. I really don't," said Concord resident Tiffany McCauley, who broke down in tears. "It doesn't matter where you live, it's happening and it's awful."

No one knows what part of the land would accommodate a camp of 47,000 migrants at Concord Naval Weapons Station. The director of the Community Reuse Project in charge of planning the future of the former Concord base is trying to reach the Navy for details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
BORDER CRISIS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings interviews Jackie Speier at the border
More border crisis
POLITICS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave restaurant
More Politics
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News