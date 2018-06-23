MCALLEN, Texas (KGO) --ABC7's Cheryl Jennings traveled with a group of Bay Area moms that created a Facebook campaign to collect toys, clothes and books for families that have been separated at the border.
Follow Cheryl and ABC7 News as we bring you the story of the Crisis at the Border.
Recent stories & videos about the Crisis at the Border
- Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
- Bay Area congresswomen outraged by Texas detention centers
- ABC7's Cheryl Jennings interviews Jackie Speier at the border
- Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties
- What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?
- Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
- Bay Area activists mobilize to help immigrant families
- Bay Area activists head to border for planned protests
- Large rally held in Walnut Creek to support families separated at border
- 'We make kids disappear': Emeryville billboard vandalized to protest immigration policy
- Vigil opposing Trump administration's immigration policies held in San Rafael
- Alameda County officials speak out against border separations
- Silicon Valley leaders urged President Trump to end family separation policy
- South Bay psychology expert warns of possible issues for kids held at border camps
- Anti-Trump immigration cartoon that got cartoonist fired projected on SF building
- Hundreds protest Trump's family separation policy in San Francisco
- London Breed, Mark Farrell call for stop to immigrant family separation
- Silicon Valley couple raising millions to reunite immigrant families