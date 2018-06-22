CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., denounced a report the U.S. Navy is planning to open an immigration detention center at a former Naval Weapons Station in Concord.
DeSaulnier broadcast his comments live on Facebook on Friday afternoon in response to a TIME magazine report alleging that a leaked Navy document shows the Navy is planning on building "tent cities" for immigrants at several locations around the country, and a "camp" in Concord.
"This is the result of an administration that is out of control," DeSaulnier said.
The leaked Navy memo reportedly outlines that the Concord camp would house as many as 47,000 immigrants, according to TIME.
"There's no way you could put 50,000 people at that base," DeSaulnier said, noting he's very familiar with the proposed site. DeSaulnier represents California's 11th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Concord and Richmond.
DeSaulnier also criticized the Trump administration's so-called "zero-tolerance policy," which has involved criminally prosecuting immigrants and asylum seekers who cross the border illegally and do not present themselves at official ports of entry.
While President Donald Trump and administration officials have suggested many of these immigrants are not legitimate asylum seekers, DeSaulnier stressed: "Most of these are people who have suffered."
"The administration is evil and immoral and we want no part of it," DeSaulnier said, vowing to fight the proposed Concord detention center. "We'll do everything in our power to stop it."
