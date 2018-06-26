CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Crisis at the Border: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings travels with Bay Area activists to help immigrant families

(KGO-TV)

MCALLEN, Texas (KGO) --
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings traveled with a group of Bay Area moms that created a Facebook campaign to collect toys, clothes and books for families that have been separated at the border.

Cheryl was also invited to meet with Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., during her investigation of conditions at detention centers for children and families in Texas. And she spoke exclusively with a border guard to hear what the tense situation looks like from his perspective.

Follow Cheryl and ABC7 News as we bring you the story of the Crisis at the Border.

How to help & how to Take Action

