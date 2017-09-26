PROTEST

Conservative activists to take part in rally at UC Berkeley today

EMBED </>More Videos

Free Speech Week has been cancelled, but UC Berkeley is still bracing for possible problems. Two conservative activists say they are coming and then will march to a park. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Free Speech Week has been cancelled at UC Berkeley, but the campus is still bracing for possible problems.

Two speakers say they are coming to Cal and then will march to a park where they will be giving speeches.

WATCH VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
EMBED More News Videos

With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.



Joey Gibson is one of the speakers who says he is coming today. He is the founder of Patriot Prayer, that's the group that was planning to speak at Crissy Field last month but cancelled because of safety concerns. He says he denounces racism and doesn't want extremists at his events, but his appearances sometimes attract them anyway.

RELATED: UC Berkeley official says we got played on Free Speech Week

Kyle Chapman also says he is coming today. He calls himself Based Stickman and is charged with possessing an illegal weapon in the form of a stick at a pro-Trump rally this summer.

Milo Yiannopoulos was at UC Berkeley on Sunday, he made a quick 15 minute appearance. UC Berkeley says it cost the university $800,000 in security.

RELATED: Hundreds gather during Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at UC Berkeley

Campus officials say they are planning security for today's events, which are set to start for 2 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansmilo yiannopoulosdemocratsUC Berkeleycollege studentprotestviolencefreedom of speechfirst amendmentUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
Conservative Milo Yiannopoulos gives speech at UC Berkeley
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Yiannopoulos releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley
PROTEST
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
More protest
POLITICS
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Albany Hill cross controversy headed to court
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
More Politics
Top Stories
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Corona
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day
Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
CHP looking for toll booth robbers who hit Bay Area bridges
Show More
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
Impeach President Trump billboard spotted near Bay Bridge
Fremont leaders invest in adding affordable housing
More News
Top Video
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day
More Video