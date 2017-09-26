EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2339179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.

Free Speech Week has been cancelled at UC Berkeley, but the campus is still bracing for possible problems.Two speakers say they are coming to Cal and then will march to a park where they will be giving speeches.Joey Gibson is one of the speakers who says he is coming today. He is the founder of Patriot Prayer, that's the group that was planning to speak at Crissy Field last month but cancelled because of safety concerns. He says he denounces racism and doesn't want extremists at his events, but his appearances sometimes attract them anyway.Kyle Chapman also says he is coming today. He calls himself Based Stickman and is charged with possessing an illegal weapon in the form of a stick at a pro-Trump rally this summer.Milo Yiannopoulos was at UC Berkeley on Sunday, he made a quick 15 minute appearance. UC Berkeley says it cost the university $800,000 in security.Campus officials say they are planning security for today's events, which are set to start for 2 p.m.