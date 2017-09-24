#MiloYiannopoulos left @UCBerkeley after speaking to supporters for ~ 15 min. He says he would have showed up if one person came to listen pic.twitter.com/h6gwSlbwHc — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

#MiloYiannopoulos says he will appear at @UCBerkeley to speak at noon. We will wait and see. pic.twitter.com/sWcvPuzDQ1 — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.

Protestors and supporters of #MiloYiannopoulos continue to chant and get in each other's faces pic.twitter.com/8vihDX2VYF — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

A long and slow moving line to enter Sproul Plaza where #MiloYiannopoulos says he will talk. pic.twitter.com/F1AcfHSEaU — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

People in line to enter Sproul Plaza, no one has gone through yet. Again- this is the list of things NOT allowed inside pic.twitter.com/xxbkxqbcPG — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

Police separating the protest and support groups at @UCBerkeley. #MiloYiannopoulos says he will speak at noon. pic.twitter.com/Opu7DQjLoE — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

The crowd outside Sproul Plaza and the security measures for those who chose to go inside. pic.twitter.com/Dz6wqiWokb — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

Bancroft now shut down to through traffic, large concrete barrier just put into place. pic.twitter.com/Ey3uXulNoo — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

Protestors and supporters of #MiloYiannopoulos now number in the hundreds. Strong PD presence standing by. Some in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/Hif4gwO8rP — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

Protestors confronting Berkeley police and blocking traffic on Bancroft. pic.twitter.com/AeEMDZPHGf — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

Metal detector for anyone who is going to enter Sproul Plaza for planned #MiloYiannopoulos appearance at noon pic.twitter.com/Pg3FV0fwQv — Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017

At least 200 demonstrators gathered outside Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley Sunday afternoon during conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos' speech.Police said participants have begun leaving, and the road closures are still in effect at this time.The road closures are as follows: Bancroft Way is closed between Bowditch and Dana streets, and northbound Telegraph Avenue is closed between Durant Avenue and Bancroft, police said.While the so-called "Free Speech Week" planned at the University of Florida this week was canceled, the scheduled far-right speakers appeared at Sproul Plaza around noon on Sunday.Scheduled speakers were Milo Yiannopoulos, a self-described "troll" - widely defined as someone who deliberately sows discord online -and two other far-right media personalities, Mike Cernovich and Pamela Geller.The university's police department put measures in place to ensure the safety of the campus community, university officials said.Libraries and other buildings that serve students, specifically Eshelman and Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center, are open Sunday. Anyone planning to be on campus should carry their Cal ID in order to gain access to buildings, according to university officials.With regard to the counter-protests, "We encourage you to think critically about your actions and not react to the provocations of others," campus officials said in a statement."If the actions around you are not consistent with your own values and goals, please remove yourself from the situation. If you choose to remain in an area where violence is occurring, you may be subject to arrest or removal," campus officials said.When Yiannopoulos last was scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley in February, protests caused more than $100,000 in damage to the campus, and more than a dozen businesses were vandalized in the city's downtown area, according to university officials.Campus police are urging people who see violence occurring to separate themselves from the violence and report the violence by dialing 911 or (510) 642-3333.