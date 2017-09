EMBED >More News Videos With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.

The list of expected speakers for Free Speech Week at UC Berkeley has been released by event organizers.Major attention is being put onto the expected crowds and security. The UC system is now pitching in to help with a large amount of cash.The LA Times is reporting that the UC system will kick in $300,000 to help this campus cover the cost of security, which could top $1 million.The event will run from Sunday to Wednesday. All speeches will be outside in Sproul Plaza. There will be more than 20 speakers. The campus group Berkeley Patriots is putting this on. Some of the speakers include Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter and David Horowitz.Horowitz is scheduled for Tuesday and the three other big names will be on the Wednesday.Here is a list of speaker times according to the event's website . (All times PT)12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Miss Elaine5:00 p.m. - 5:30 pm -- Lucian Wintrich5:40 p.m. - 6:10pm -- Lisa DePasquale6:15 p.m. - 6:45pm -- Chadwick Moore12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Ariana Rowlands5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Monica Crowley6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- SABO12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. -- Ryan Girdusky5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Pamela Geller5:35 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. -- David Horowitz12:00pm - 12:15pm -- Stelion Onufrei (Berkeley Patriot Request)12:15pm - 12:38pm -- SARGON12:38pm - 1:00pm -- Mike Cernovich5:00pm - 5:35pm -- Alex Marlow + Milo Yiannopoulos5:40pm - 6:10pm -- Steve Bannon6:15pm - 6:30pm -- Mario Savio Award - Coulter, Bannon, Yiannopoulos, Marlow on stage6:30pm - 7:00pm -- Ann Coulter (Acceptance Speech)